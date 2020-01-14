Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS)

Susquehanna Bancshares reissued their neutral rating on shares of Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a $3.50 price target on the energy producer’s stock, down from their prior price target of $4.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Johnson Rice cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.81.

Shares of NYSE:OAS opened at $3.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.93 and a 200-day moving average of $3.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Oasis Petroleum has a 12 month low of $2.21 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Oasis Petroleum (NYSE:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy producer reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $482.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.16 million. Oasis Petroleum had a net margin of 7.78% and a negative return on equity of 0.50%. Oasis Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,704,393 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $174,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,458 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 17.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,289,819 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $70,203,000 after buying an additional 3,073,118 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 45,150.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,391,327 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,413,000 after buying an additional 11,366,153 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 24.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,116,897 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $34,744,000 after buying an additional 1,218,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 3.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,777,881 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,138,000 after buying an additional 165,225 shares during the last quarter. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the North Dakota and Montana regions of the Williston Basin and the Texas region of the Delaware Basin, respectively. As of December 31, 2018, the company had 413,552 net leasehold acres in the Williston Basin; and 23,366 net leasehold acres in the Delaware Basin, as well as approximately 320.5 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated net proved reserves.

