sUSD 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,532.00 (SUSD)

sUSD (CURRENCY:SUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00011760 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptology and Kucoin. In the last seven days, sUSD has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. sUSD has a market capitalization of $7.95 million and approximately $1,532.00 worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

sUSD Token Profile

sUSD’s total supply is 8,049,064 tokens. The Reddit community for sUSD is /r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . sUSD’s official website is www.synthetix.io . sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io . The official message board for sUSD is blog.havven.io

sUSD Token Trading

sUSD can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and Cryptology. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire sUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy sUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

