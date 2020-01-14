SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) Short Interest Update

SurModics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 704,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the December 15th total of 547,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 5.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of SRDX traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $40.40. 57,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,610. The firm has a market capitalization of $548.96 million, a P/E ratio of 56.11 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.66. SurModics has a 1 year low of $38.06 and a 1 year high of $61.08.

SurModics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $30.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.53 million. SurModics had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 7.59%. Equities research analysts forecast that SurModics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of SurModics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of SurModics in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut SurModics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.25.

In related news, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.08, for a total transaction of $28,838.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,869,715.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary R. Maharaj sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total transaction of $201,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,828,963.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,702 shares of company stock worth $433,738 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SurModics by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Tyers Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SurModics by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SurModics during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.66% of the company’s stock.

SurModics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical devices and in vitro diagnostic technologies to the healthcare industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics. The Medical Device segment designs, develops, and manufactures interventional medical devices primarily for the peripheral vascular market; and offers surface modification coating technologies to enhance access, deliverability, and predictable deployment of medical devices, as well as drug delivery coating technologies to provide site-specific drug delivery from the surface of a medical device for the coronary, peripheral, neuro-vascular, urology, and other markets.

