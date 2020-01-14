Surevest Inc. Reduces Holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL)

Surevest Inc. trimmed its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (NYSE:RCL) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 409 shares during the period. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 851.1% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RCL stock opened at $133.23 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd has a one year low of $100.47 and a one year high of $135.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.74 and a 200-day moving average of $114.97.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by ($0.04). Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.67%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were paid a $0.78 dividend. This is a boost from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.21%.

In related news, CEO Lawrence R. Pimentel sold 10,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,311,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $2,262,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,485,088.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 70,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,606,360 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.07% of the company’s stock.

RCL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Argus upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $138.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Royal Caribbean Cruises has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.90.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 23 nights.

