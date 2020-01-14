Surevest Inc. Has $5.55 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Surevest Inc. reduced its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,185 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Surevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Surevest Inc. owned about 0.10% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPDW. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000.

SPDW stock opened at $31.54 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.84. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $27.36 and a 12 month high of $31.73.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.4019 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

