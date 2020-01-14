Surevest Inc. Buys 1,474 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $174.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $137.58 and a 1-year high of $186.73. The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.05 EPS. Cummins’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CMI shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Cummins from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up previously from $175.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.