Surevest Inc. Boosts Position in Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Surevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the quarter. Surevest Inc.’s holdings in Air Products & Chemicals were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 100.3% during the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 7,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,517 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 45,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,806,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products & Chemicals during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in Air Products & Chemicals by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 11,079 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,605,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products & Chemicals alerts:

APD opened at $236.69 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.63 and a 52 week high of $241.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $232.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.02.

Air Products & Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. Air Products & Chemicals had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Air Products & Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 56.52%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Air Products & Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Air Products & Chemicals from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Air Products & Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.76.

Air Products & Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, electronics, manufacturing, food and beverage, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products & Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products & Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products & Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.