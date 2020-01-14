Superdry (LON:SDRY) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their hold rating on shares of Superdry (LON:SDRY) in a report released on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.23) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.89) price objective on shares of Superdry in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 490 ($6.45) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Superdry in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Liberum Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Superdry from GBX 600 ($7.89) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 575.56 ($7.57).

LON SDRY opened at GBX 411.40 ($5.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $337.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 494.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 443.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63. Superdry has a 1-year low of GBX 371.32 ($4.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 575.50 ($7.57).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. Superdry’s dividend payout ratio is currently -0.03%.

In related news, insider Helen A. Weir purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 500 ($6.58) per share, with a total value of £25,000 ($32,886.08). In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,062 shares of company stock valued at $2,530,008.

Superdry Company Profile

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

