SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.68

SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.67. SuperCom shares last traded at $0.67, with a volume of 600 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPCB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of SuperCom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 target price on shares of SuperCom in a report on Friday, December 6th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SuperCom stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in SuperCom Ltd. (NASDAQ:SPCB) by 143.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,956 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned approximately 0.19% of SuperCom worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.27% of the company’s stock.

SuperCom Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPCB)

SuperCom Ltd. provides digital identity, Internet of Things and connectivity, and cyber security products and solutions to governments, and private and public organizations worldwide. The company offers MAGNA, a common platform for ID registries, e-passports, biometric visas, automated fingerprint identification systems, digitized driver's licenses, and electronic voter registration and election management.

