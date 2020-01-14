Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.29.

Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$9.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$10.56 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

