Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Given New C$49.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target cut by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$49.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.16% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$59.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Citigroup cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. CIBC cut their price target on Suncor Energy from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. GMP Securities boosted their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.29.
Shares of TSE:SU traded up C$0.49 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$44.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,968,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,029,142. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.15, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$36.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$42.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$40.70. The company has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a PE ratio of 14.27.
In other news, Senior Officer Michael Roderick Macsween sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.12, for a total transaction of C$421,160.00. Also, Senior Officer Paul Douglas Gardner sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.32, for a total value of C$1,269,600.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,538,926.
About Suncor Energy
Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.
