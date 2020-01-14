Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) Raised to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet cut Summit Hotel Properties from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.63.

Shares of INN stock opened at $12.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.19. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $12.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.12 and a 200 day moving average of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $133.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INN. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 39,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 992 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 15,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 82.7% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

