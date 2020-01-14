Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUMR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

About Summer Infant

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

