Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the December 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 61,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of SUMR stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,705. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.38. Summer Infant has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative return on equity of 41.97% and a negative net margin of 3.07%. The business had revenue of $41.52 million for the quarter.

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products primarily worldwide. It offers audio and video monitors; safety products, including gates, bedrails, baby proofing products, potties, bath products, positioners, and infant health products; nursery products, such as specialty blankets, sleep aides and soothers, and travel accessories; and baby gear products consisting of strollers, bassinets, high chairs, and playards under the Summer, SwaddleMe, and born free brand names.

