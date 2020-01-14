Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Short Interest Update

Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 518,500 shares, a decrease of 19.8% from the December 15th total of 646,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 422,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBBP shares. ValuEngine upgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Get Strongbridge Biopharma alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Strongbridge Biopharma by 290.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,285,832 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,154,000 after buying an additional 1,700,601 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 25.5% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 950,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 192,760 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma by 11.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 635,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 63,759 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the third quarter worth $1,135,000. Finally, River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Strongbridge Biopharma during the second quarter worth $1,445,000. Institutional investors own 50.06% of the company’s stock.

SBBP traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.23. The company had a trading volume of 436,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 501,245. The stock has a market cap of $125.23 million, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.32. Strongbridge Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $5.69.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 million. Strongbridge Biopharma had a return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 211.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Strongbridge Biopharma

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

Featured Story: Why do earnings reports matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strongbridge Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.