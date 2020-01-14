Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.14 Per Share

Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 14th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1433 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

NASDAQ:HNDL traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.50. 400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,337. Strategy Shares NASDAQ 7 HANDL ETF has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $24.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.17.

