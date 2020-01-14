Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of AbbVie Call Options (NYSE:ABBV)

AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Investors purchased 412,710 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,562% compared to the typical daily volume of 11,270 call options.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter worth $41,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 106.1% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in AbbVie by 2,400.0% during the third quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $48,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on AbbVie from $81.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on AbbVie from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.33.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,296,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,156,041. The stock has a market cap of $131.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.67. AbbVie has a 1-year low of $62.66 and a 1-year high of $91.99.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 155.96% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous — dividend of $1.07. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.11%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

