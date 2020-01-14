Stipend Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Stipend has traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Stipend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000120 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX and CryptoBridge. Stipend has a market cap of $115,905.00 and approximately $96.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00050750 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.84 or 0.00879076 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00036880 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00197022 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004777 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00078286 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001654 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

Stipend Coin Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 11,502,750 coins. Stipend’s official website is stipend.me . Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Stipend Coin Trading

Stipend can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stipend should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stipend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

