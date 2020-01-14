Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Short Interest Down 26.4% in December

Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,670,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the December 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 621,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 80,000 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total transaction of $3,323,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 231,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,607,205.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Garrett Smith sold 3,393 shares of Steven Madden stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.63, for a total value of $144,643.59. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,724.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,236 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,615 over the last three months. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,176 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,509 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 97.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in Steven Madden by 740.7% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 765 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SHOO shares. BidaskClub lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Steven Madden to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Steven Madden from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.71.

Shares of SHOO traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.11. The company had a trading volume of 366,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,175. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.79. Steven Madden has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $44.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $497.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.18 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Steven Madden will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.79%.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

