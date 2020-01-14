Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,100 shares, a decline of 17.1% from the December 15th total of 72,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 45,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Steel Connect stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Steel Connect Inc (NASDAQ:STCN) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,010,054 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,071 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.25% of Steel Connect worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 50.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steel Connect alerts:

STCN traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,268. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. Steel Connect has a one year low of $1.19 and a one year high of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Steel Connect (NASDAQ:STCN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $225.15 million during the quarter. Steel Connect had a negative return on equity of 36.69% and a negative net margin of 6.58%.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Steel Connect from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th.

About Steel Connect

Steel Connect, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides supply chain and logistics services to the consumer electronics, communications, computing, medical devices, software, storage, retail, and other industries. It operates through five segments: Americas, Asia, Europe, Direct Marketing, and e-Business.

Featured Story: Balanced Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Connect Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Connect and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.