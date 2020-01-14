Status Reaches Market Cap of $33.25 Million (SNT)

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Status token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges including IDEX, Bittrex, Kucoin and Radar Relay. Status has a market cap of $33.25 million and approximately $7.87 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.26 or 0.02283420 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00183799 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0486 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00026278 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00121805 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status was first traded on June 20th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Status

Status can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DEx.top, Gate.io, DDEX, Poloniex, Bancor Network, Huobi, Binance, IDCM, Tidex, Neraex, Upbit, Ovis, Ethfinex, OOOBTC, IDAX, Bittrex, Kucoin, DragonEX, OTCBTC, ZB.COM, ABCC, Radar Relay, IDEX, LATOKEN, Liqui, Koinex, OKEx, Gatecoin, TOPBTC, GOPAX, Bithumb, ChaoEX, CoinTiger, BigONE, Kyber Network, Cobinhood, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Status using one of the exchanges listed above.

