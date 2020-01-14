Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Sells 387 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 387 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $3,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Resource Group bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $513,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 2,393 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,639,000 after acquiring an additional 7,866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWD traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $137.09. 1,338,970 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,702. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $114.04 and a 52 week high of $137.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.1535 per share. This is a boost from iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $4.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

