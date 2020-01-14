Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 44.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,455 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KRE. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,429,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 46,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 33,612 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 156.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 257,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,583,000 after buying an additional 156,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $916,000.

KRE stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $57.43. The company had a trading volume of 3,387,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,330,013. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 1 year low of $47.97 and a 1 year high of $59.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.50 and its 200 day moving average is $54.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.3648 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

