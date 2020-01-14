Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXF. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $128.16. The company had a trading volume of 218,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,970. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $105.45 and a twelve month high of $127.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a $0.6617 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

