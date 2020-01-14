Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. Buys 418 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.6% of Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 706.9% during the 4th quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 9,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 144,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 4,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,975,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,733,000 after purchasing an additional 7,885 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.62. 634,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,800. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.49 and a fifty-two week high of $207.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $203.80 and its 200-day moving average is $195.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.9101 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

