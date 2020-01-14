St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 1,095 ($14.40) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 1,000 ($13.15).

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STJ. Barclays boosted their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,253 ($16.48) to GBX 1,322 ($17.39) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group cut St. James’s Place to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.89) to GBX 900 ($11.84) in a report on Friday, November 29th. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,250 ($16.44) to GBX 1,240 ($16.31) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,160.10 ($15.26).

LON STJ traded down GBX 7 ($0.09) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 1,113 ($14.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 461,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,000. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,135.30 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,045.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.22. St. James’s Place has a 1 year low of GBX 897.80 ($11.81) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89.

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

