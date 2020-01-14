SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Plans $0.29 Semi-Annual Dividend

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, November 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Friday, March 20th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th.

SSE PLC/S stock opened at $18.74 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.18 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. The company has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. SSE PLC/S has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $19.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. HSBC upgraded SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded SSE PLC/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SSE PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

