Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.30

Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.30 and traded as high as $6.63. Sprott Physical Silver Trust shares last traded at $6.58, with a volume of 34,319 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $6.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Merchants Corp bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $122,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

