SportyCo (SPF) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $180.00

SportyCo (CURRENCY:SPF) traded 13% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 14th. Over the last seven days, SportyCo has traded 11.1% lower against the dollar. One SportyCo token can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Livecoin, OKEx and Kucoin. SportyCo has a total market cap of $52,764.00 and approximately $180.00 worth of SportyCo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 88.1% against the dollar and now trades at $324.17 or 0.03709041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011454 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00188253 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00027617 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126103 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SportyCo

SportyCo’s genesis date was September 27th, 2017. SportyCo’s total supply is 70,673,454 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,587,326 tokens. The Reddit community for SportyCo is /r/SportyFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SportyCo is www.sportyco.io . SportyCo’s official Twitter account is @sportyfi_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . SportyCo’s official message board is news.sportyco.io

Buying and Selling SportyCo

SportyCo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, HitBTC, Coinbe, OKEx, Kucoin and ChaoEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SportyCo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SportyCo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SportyCo using one of the exchanges listed above.

