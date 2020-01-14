Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) Given New GBX 7,400 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Spirax-Sarco Engineering (LON:SPX) had its price objective lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 7,200 ($94.71) to GBX 7,400 ($97.34) in a report published on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

SPX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering to an add rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,400 ($110.50) to GBX 7,700 ($101.29) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. BNP Paribas raised their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 5,700 ($74.98) to GBX 7,250 ($95.37) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating and issued a £104 ($136.81) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 8,280.91 ($108.93).

LON SPX traded down GBX 30 ($0.39) on Monday, reaching GBX 8,985 ($118.19). 21,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,754. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 12 month low of GBX 6,165 ($81.10) and a 12 month high of GBX 9,440 ($124.18). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,924.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8,392.22. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01.

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions for users of industrial and commercial steam systems, electrical heating and temperature management systems, and process fluid paths and pumping systems. It offers condensate management products, such as steam traps, condensate return pumps, and isolation valves; controls, including automatic control valves, pressure regulators, and temperature controls; and thermal energy management products comprising metering products, boiler house products, heat transfer packages, and energy services.

