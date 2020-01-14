Spectiv Achieves Market Cap of $57,851.00 (SIG)

Spectiv (CURRENCY:SIG) traded up 26.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. One Spectiv token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, Bancor Network, HitBTC and YoBit. In the last seven days, Spectiv has traded 47.2% higher against the US dollar. Spectiv has a total market cap of $57,851.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Spectiv was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.66 or 0.02293026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00186422 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00026516 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.24 or 0.00122479 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Spectiv

Spectiv’s launch date was January 1st, 2018. Spectiv’s total supply is 378,851,756 tokens and its circulating supply is 243,440,555 tokens. The official website for Spectiv is www.spectivvr.com . Spectiv’s official Twitter account is @spectivvr and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectiv is /r/Spectiv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Spectiv Token Trading

Spectiv can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, IDEX, Bancor Network, HitBTC and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectiv directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectiv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectiv using one of the exchanges listed above.

