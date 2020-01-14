SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) Trading 0.4% Higher

SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.25 and last traded at $71.25, 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 17,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.94.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.65 and its 200 day moving average is $68.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.8633 per share. This represents a $3.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.84%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $444,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at $2,089,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at $90,000.

