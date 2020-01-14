SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Purchased by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA raised its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 235,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Bank ETF comprises approximately 7.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $11,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $921,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $75,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA KBE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,813. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a one year low of $39.28 and a one year high of $48.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.333 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This is a positive change from SPDR S&P Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF Profile

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

