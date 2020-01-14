SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 897,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 10.6% of Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $31,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 90,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 618.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 444,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,209,000 after purchasing an additional 13,152 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,513 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SPYV traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $34.99. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,856,150. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $28.03 and a 52 week high of $35.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2121 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. This is an increase from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

