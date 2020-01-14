SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $43.36

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $43.36 and last traded at $43.34, with a volume of 260485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.78.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1605 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPYG. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 79.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Architects Inc purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.