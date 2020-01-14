SpaceChain 1-Day Volume Tops $211,194.00 (SPC)

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 14th. One SpaceChain token can now be purchased for $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinnest, Bittrex, CoinEgg and HitBTC. SpaceChain has a market cap of $1.28 million and $211,194.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SpaceChain has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded 82.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SpaceChain (CRYPTO:SPC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling SpaceChain

SpaceChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EXX, Upbit, HitBTC, Coinnest, CoinEgg and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

