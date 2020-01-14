Southern Co (NYSE:SO) Shares Purchased by Sabal Trust CO

Sabal Trust CO boosted its position in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 376,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,637 shares during the quarter. Southern makes up about 1.9% of Sabal Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Sabal Trust CO’s holdings in Southern were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.50 price target on shares of Southern in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.77.

Shares of SO traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.92. 5,064,405 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,985,123. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.06. Southern Co has a 52-week low of $46.07 and a 52-week high of $64.92. The company has a market cap of $66.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.15.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.20. Southern had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Southern Co will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total transaction of $124,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,092,333.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas A. Fanning sold 2,066,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $130,168,772.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,236,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $77,864,899.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,157,220 shares of company stock valued at $135,771,433. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

