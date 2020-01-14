SounDAC (XSD) Price Tops $0.0034 on Top Exchanges

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 14th. SounDAC has a market cap of $49,639.00 and $51,271.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 0.7% against the US dollar. One SounDAC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00044237 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001687 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000776 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0806 or 0.00000912 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SounDAC Profile

XSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. The official message board for SounDAC is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html . SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SounDAC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

