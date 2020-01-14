SolGold (LON:SOLG) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of SolGold (LON:SOLG) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SOLG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SolGold from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 70 ($0.92) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of SolGold in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

SolGold stock opened at GBX 19.50 ($0.26) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $375.05 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.83. SolGold has a one year low of GBX 16.18 ($0.21) and a one year high of GBX 41.85 ($0.55). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 20.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 23.64.

SolGold plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador, Australia, and Solomon Islands. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project that covers an area of approximately 50 square kilometers located in Quito, Ecuador.

