Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sogou’s FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SOGO. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Sogou from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. 86 Research lowered shares of Sogou from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sogou from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.79.

Get Sogou alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SOGO traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.47. 18,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 842,670. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38. Sogou has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $7.12.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.07 million. Sogou had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sogou will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOGO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 1st quarter worth about $232,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sogou during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,464,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 186.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 49,757 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 270.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sogou by 155.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,532,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 933,735 shares during the period. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.