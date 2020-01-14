Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.29. Sogou shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 1,250,316 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 86 Research downgraded Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Get Sogou alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $314.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.07 million. Sogou had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sogou Inc will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sogou by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sogou by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sogou by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.