Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) Shares Gap Up to $5.29

Sogou Inc (NYSE:SOGO)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.53, but opened at $5.29. Sogou shares last traded at $5.46, with a volume of 1,250,316 shares changing hands.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on SOGO. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. 86 Research downgraded Sogou from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Sogou from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sogou from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.38.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sogou by 51.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,843 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Sogou by 81.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 9,090 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Sogou by 153.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 20,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Sogou in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 6.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Sogou (NYSE:SOGO)
Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers search and search-related advertising services; Internet value-added services related to the operation of Web games and mobile games developed by third parties; and online reading services, as well as other products and services, including smart hardware products.
