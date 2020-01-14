Smartshare (SSP) Price Down 5.4% Over Last Week

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 14th. Smartshare has a market capitalization of $789,387.00 and approximately $127,331.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Smartshare has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Smartshare coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including $32.15, $50.98, $18.94 and $20.33.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002656 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 136.6% against the dollar and now trades at $413.87 or 0.04703124 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011380 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00187326 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00027298 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00126610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Smartshare

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,639,918,911 coins. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $50.98, $20.33, $5.60, $13.77, $33.94, $24.68, $7.50, $24.43, $32.15, $18.94, $51.55 and $10.39. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Smartshare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Smartshare using one of the exchanges listed above.

