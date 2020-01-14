SmartCoin (SMC) Price Hits $0.0008 on Exchanges

SmartCoin (CURRENCY:SMC) traded up 8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. SmartCoin has a total market capitalization of $20,222.00 and approximately $11.00 worth of SmartCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit. In the last week, SmartCoin has traded 64.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $56.33 or 0.00646795 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010038 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00009089 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 31.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000446 BTC.

SmartCoin Coin Profile

SmartCoin (SMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 6th, 2014. SmartCoin’s total supply is 25,698,982 coins. The Reddit community for SmartCoin is /r/Smartcoin_smc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SmartCoin is smartcoin.cc . SmartCoin’s official Twitter account is @SmartCoinSMC

Buying and Selling SmartCoin

SmartCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

