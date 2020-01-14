Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) PT Lowered to $32.00

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) had its price objective lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $44.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Several other analysts have also commented on SIX. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

SIX stock opened at $36.04 on Monday. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $35.06 and a 12 month high of $64.28. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.19). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 18.02% and a negative return on equity of 38.61%. The business had revenue of $621.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mike Spanos acquired 10,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.73 per share, for a total transaction of $500,743.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,950 shares in the company, valued at $500,743.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Roedel acquired 5,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.13 per share, for a total transaction of $249,864.06. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,647.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,787 shares of company stock worth $850,397 in the last 90 days. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 3,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and water parks under the Six Flags name. The company's parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. It owns and operates 25 parks, including 22 parks in the United States; 2 parks in Mexico; and 1 park in Montreal, Canada.

