Sitrin Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Sitrin Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,010 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,627 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises approximately 3.3% of Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sitrin Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. 6 Meridian raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 128,131 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $6,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 37,206 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 103,587 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 4,846.0% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,441,771 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $30,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 12,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 28,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.36, for a total value of $1,274,298.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 151,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,875,986.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 208,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.83, for a total transaction of $9,328,405.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 388,864 shares of company stock worth $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.57.

CSCO stock opened at $47.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $199.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

