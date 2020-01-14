Single Collateral DAI (SAI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week

Single Collateral DAI (CURRENCY:SAI) traded up 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Single Collateral DAI has a market capitalization of $35.67 million and approximately $158,286.00 worth of Single Collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Single Collateral DAI has traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar. One Single Collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00012010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00036606 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.75 or 0.05816555 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00025740 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00034864 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002628 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.02 or 0.00118996 BTC.

About Single Collateral DAI

Single Collateral DAI is a token. Its genesis date was December 18th, 2017. Single Collateral DAI ‘s total supply is 35,195,229 tokens. The official website for Single Collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com . Single Collateral DAI ‘s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official message board for Single Collateral DAI is medium.com/@MakerDAO

Single Collateral DAI Token Trading

Single Collateral DAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Single Collateral DAI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Single Collateral DAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Single Collateral DAI using one of the exchanges listed above.

