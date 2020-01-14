Silver Mines (ASX:SVL) Shares Down 5.7%

Silver Mines Limited (ASX:SVL) dropped 5.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as A$0.10 ($0.07) and last traded at A$0.10 ($0.07), approximately 4,006,962 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 173% from the average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.11 ($0.07).

The firm has a market capitalization of $85.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of A$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of A$0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Silver Mines Company Profile (ASX:SVL)

Silver Mines Limited primarily engages in the exploration of silver deposits in Australia. The company also explores for polymetallic, copper, gold, lead, zinc, and tin deposits. Its principal property is the Bowdens silver project covering an area of 1,654 square kilometers located in the Central Tablelands Region, New South Wales.

