Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Sets New 1-Year High at $52.99

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:SIMO)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $52.99 and last traded at $52.58, with a volume of 2347 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.56.

SIMO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush started coverage on Silicon Motion Technology in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Silicon Motion Technology from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Silicon Motion Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.26 and a 200 day moving average of $40.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 15.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology Corp. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Silicon Motion Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $373,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 5,981.9% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 525,784 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $18,586,000 after purchasing an additional 517,139 shares during the last quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 7.7% in the third quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 77,286 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 5,523 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Silicon Motion Technology by 49.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 26.3% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 454,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,081,000 after buying an additional 94,668 shares during the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets semiconductor solutions for the mobile and enterprise storage, and mobile communications markets worldwide. It offers embedded storage and expandable storage products, including NAND flash controllers, such as embedded multimediacard (eMMC), universal flash storage, client solid-state drive (SSD), secure digital card, flash memory card controller, and universal serial bus flash drive controller products.

