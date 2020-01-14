Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Short Interest Down 8.7% in December

Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 8.7% from the December 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 314,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,060. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.53. The firm has a market cap of $358.22 million, a PE ratio of 76.54 and a beta of 1.90. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $15.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.08). Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 8.57%. The business had revenue of $174.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 492.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 297,700 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 639,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 181,749 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 565,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Sierra Wireless by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,661 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 47,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SWIR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James lowered Sierra Wireless from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Securities cut their target price on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Sierra Wireless from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $14.00) on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cellular wireless devices, and provide services in the wireless communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions segment offers embedded cellular modules, short range wireless modules, global navigation satellite system modules, software, and tools to integrate wireless connectivity into various products and solutions for OEM customers, including the embedded wireless modules product portfolio; cloud-based remote device and data management solutions; and Legato, an open source Linux-based platform.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.