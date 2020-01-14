Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) Shares Down 12.5%

Sientra Inc (NASDAQ:SIEN) shares dropped 12.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $7.75 and last traded at $8.07, approximately 1,492,535 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 174% from the average daily volume of 544,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.22.

SIEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair upgraded shares of Sientra from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Sientra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sientra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Sientra presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.11.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.58 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $442.85 million, a PE ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 0.37.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.05 million. Sientra had a negative net margin of 143.76% and a negative return on equity of 122.95%. The company’s revenue was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. Analysts expect that Sientra Inc will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sientra by 97,855.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,242,332 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 3,239,022 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Sientra by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 24,895 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Sientra by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 550,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 148,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sientra in the 3rd quarter valued at $85,000. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sientra Company Profile (NASDAQ:SIEN)

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

