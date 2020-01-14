Short Interest in TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) Drops By 9.6%

TIM Participacoes SA (NYSE:TSU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,460,000 shares, a decrease of 9.6% from the December 15th total of 2,720,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 869,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TSU shares. ValuEngine upgraded TIM Participacoes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on TIM Participacoes from $37.33 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Barclays set a $18.00 price objective on TIM Participacoes and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM Participacoes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in TIM Participacoes by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,679 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,541 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TIM Participacoes in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of TIM Participacoes by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,329 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

TSU traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.69. 1,125,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,515. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.98. TIM Participacoes has a 1 year low of $12.79 and a 1 year high of $19.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92.

TIM Participacoes (NYSE:TSU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. TIM Participacoes had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 19.17%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TIM Participacoes will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1259 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a yield of 2.4%. TIM Participacoes’s payout ratio is currently 21.17%.

About TIM Participacoes

TIM Participações SA provides telecommunication services in Brazil. It offers mobile voice and data, broadband Internet access, value-added, and other telecommunications services and products. The company offers prepaid and postpaid services; corporate solutions for mobile or fixed services, as well as mobile-to-mobile services; value-added services; financial and other services; digital channels; and customer services.

