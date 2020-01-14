Short Interest in Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) Decreases By 53.5%

Technical Communications Co. (NASDAQ:TCCO) saw a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the December 15th total of 245,500 shares. Approximately 7.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 649,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TCCO shares. TheStreet upgraded Technical Communications from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Technical Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Technical Communications stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $5.03. 31,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,800. Technical Communications has a 52-week low of $1.81 and a 52-week high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.06.

Technical Communications (NASDAQ:TCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.75 million during the quarter. Technical Communications had a net margin of 8.98% and a return on equity of 40.94%.

Technical Communications Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells communications security devices, systems, and services worldwide. The company primarily provides voice, data, and fax, and voice networks. Its products include government systems, such as DSD 72A-SP military bulk encryptor, CSD 3324 SE telephone/fax encryptor, and the DSP 9000 radio encryption system, as well as the HSE 6000 squad radio headset and telephone encryptor for public safety special operations land mobile radio applications and for military applications.

